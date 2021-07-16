12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock increased by 7.67% to $279.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 billion.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million.
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares rose 5.79% to $26.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock rose 5.72% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.0 million.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $40.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock fell 34.18% to $16.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares declined by 10.31% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares decreased by 7.61% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $217.9 million.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock fell 5.72% to $18.32. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock declined by 5.15% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.3 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 4.24% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers