 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock increased by 7.67% to $279.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 billion.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares rose 5.79% to $26.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock rose 5.72% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.0 million.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $40.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock fell 34.18% to $16.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares declined by 10.31% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares decreased by 7.61% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $217.9 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock fell 5.72% to $18.32. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock declined by 5.15% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.3 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 4.24% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AKBA + CRVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
Corvus Pulls Plug On Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program With Candidate Now Prioritized In Oncology
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Galapagos Sinks On Data, J&J Recalls Sunscreen Products, FibroGen Awaits AdCom Verdict, 3 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com