 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $12.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 23.45% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.7 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 7.63% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares increased by 4.88% to $15.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares increased by 4.8% to $50.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares declined by 12.42% to $8.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 5.68% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock fell 5.51% to $23.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares decreased by 5.17% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares decreased by 5.15% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock declined by 4.59% to $48.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BSQR + BLIN)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers