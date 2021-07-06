12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $12.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 23.45% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.7 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 7.63% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares increased by 4.88% to $15.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares increased by 4.8% to $50.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares declined by 12.42% to $8.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 5.68% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock fell 5.51% to $23.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares decreased by 5.17% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares decreased by 5.15% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock declined by 4.59% to $48.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
