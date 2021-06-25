11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $4.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $349.4 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock rose 4.05% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares increased by 3.4% to $44.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock increased by 3.23% to $19.46.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock moved upwards by 2.78% to $9.96.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock moved upwards by 2.49% to $17.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock fell 3.9% to $5.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares decreased by 2.88% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock declined by 2.17% to $55.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 billion.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares declined by 1.98% to $17.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 billion.
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock decreased by 1.57% to $23.21.
