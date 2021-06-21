12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares increased by 49.53% to $57.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 8.02% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 6.85% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 5.21% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 4.25% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 4.18% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock decreased by 4.69% to $3.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $621.0 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 4.3% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 3.16% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.6 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock decreased by 2.88% to $34.08.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 2.87% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 2.84% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
