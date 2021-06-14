12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock increased by 147.84% to $10.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $522.4 million.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) stock moved upwards by 51.27% to $30.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock rose 24.25% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares rose 22.49% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares increased by 15.9% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock increased by 12.57% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $387.5 million.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares declined by 44.42% to $2.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock decreased by 13.15% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $379.5 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 6.64% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares declined by 6.1% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares declined by 5.34% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares declined by 4.89% to $53.74. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 billion.
