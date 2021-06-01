 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $15.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock increased by 15.07% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 7.54% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $127.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock increased by 5.53% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 5.51% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved upwards by 5.36% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $342.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 13.75% to $11.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares declined by 3.38% to $22.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 2.64% to $7.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock fell 2.25% to $14.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined by 2.05% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $764.8 million.

 

 

 

