12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 22.89% to $4.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.1 million.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares increased by 6.33% to $6.21. The company's market cap stands at $298.1 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $217.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock increased by 4.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
Losers
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 5.02% to $5.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 4.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 3.42% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 2.89% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 1.86% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares declined by 1.83% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $265.2 million.
