 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock rose 30.56% to $8.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.8 million.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock moved upwards by 12.54% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 8.52% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock increased by 4.34% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 8.97% to $21.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 8.77% to $23.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 8.66% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 6.95% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.6 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 6.01% to $490.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock fell 5.96% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CTS + CLSK)

CleanSpark Aims To Increase Energy Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining With 2,400 New Rigs
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week
This Energy Company Is Gearing Up And Looks Ready For A Breakout
Why Cleanspark's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers