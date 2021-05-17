12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock rose 30.56% to $8.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.8 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock moved upwards by 12.54% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 8.52% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock increased by 4.34% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 8.97% to $21.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 8.77% to $23.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 8.66% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 6.95% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.6 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 6.01% to $490.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock fell 5.96% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion.
