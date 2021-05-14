11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares rose 14.99% to $4.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock moved upwards by 7.03% to $21.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 6.29% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.2 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 5.21% to $109.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $88.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) shares fell 7.77% to $19.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock declined by 5.95% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 5.84% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock fell 2.7% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.9 million.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares fell 2.62% to $74.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock decreased by 1.73% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
