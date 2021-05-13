12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 13.97% to $35.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock rose 12.31% to $39.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock increased by 6.81% to $10.35. The company's market cap stands at $428.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock rose 6.52% to $72.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 6.09% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $173.8 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $38.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock fell 12.12% to $10.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 11.61% to $38.7. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 10.53% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 7.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 5.53% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock fell 5.01% to $111.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
