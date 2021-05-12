9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares rose 7.97% to $5.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 4.22% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock increased by 3.98% to $28.18.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 3.85% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $23.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 3.75% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 5.04% to $8.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) shares declined by 2.24% to $129.01. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 2.16% to $17.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
