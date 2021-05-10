12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 19.37% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $144.2 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares rose 4.03% to $20.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares rose 3.96% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock increased by 3.81% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares increased by 3.6% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $652.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock fell 4.72% to $49.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) shares decreased by 3.63% to $10.36.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock declined by 2.97% to $27.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 2.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 2.75% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock fell 2.32% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers