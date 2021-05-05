12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 9.11% to $3.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 8.23% to $58.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock moved upwards by 7.73% to $82.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 6.21% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $21.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 5.16% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 22.23% to $11.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $197.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 20.71% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares fell 9.28% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares declined by 8.14% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 6.67% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares decreased by 4.44% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers