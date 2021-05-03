12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares moved upwards by 7.97% to $1.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 5.67% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.0 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 5.6% to $38.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock increased by 5.44% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares decreased by 8.44% to $5.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 5.8% to $30.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 4.04% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock declined by 3.23% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock fell 2.72% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.6 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock fell 2.51% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
