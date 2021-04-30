12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 9.99% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $444.5 million.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares increased by 7.41% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 3.15% to $50.05.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock increased by 2.44% to $27.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares increased by 2.38% to $3554.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 trillion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock rose 2.15% to $18.5.
Losers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares declined by 13.04% to $9.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 4.25% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 3.79% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares declined by 3.55% to $31.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares decreased by 3.34% to $37.69. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
