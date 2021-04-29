 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $7.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock increased by 7.01% to $26.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $75.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares increased by 5.59% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $62.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares declined by 7.74% to $57.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 7.45% to $46.02.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 4.2% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares decreased by 3.95% to $11.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock fell 2.17% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock decreased by 2.04% to $102.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

 

