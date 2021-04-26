12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 13.81% to $10.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares moved upwards by 11.53% to $4.82.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares rose 11.17% to $58.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock rose 10.9% to $35.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $3.98.
Losers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares decreased by 6.8% to $1.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock decreased by 5.62% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.7 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares declined by 4.03% to $58.64. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares fell 4.03% to $166.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 billion.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 3.77% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
