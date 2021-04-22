 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares moved upwards by 28.51% to $51.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock increased by 8.02% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $480.5 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 7.09% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares rose 6.15% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock decreased by 4.0% to $3.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock fell 3.28% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock declined by 2.77% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 billion.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 2.11% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) shares decreased by 2.1% to $23.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock fell 1.91% to $9.53.

 

 

 

