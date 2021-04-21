12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 9.37% to $2.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares rose 3.91% to $14.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 3.2% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock moved upwards by 2.81% to $8.04. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 16.13% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 5.58% to $31.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock declined by 4.11% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.3 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 3.54% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares decreased by 3.13% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $748.9 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares decreased by 2.7% to $18.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
