11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 5.94% to $0.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.4 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock increased by 5.44% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock increased by 5.17% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock rose 4.57% to $40.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $32.66. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 billion.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $20.63.
Losers
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock declined by 5.79% to $43.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 5.4% to $25.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares declined by 1.59% to $3.11.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares decreased by 1.25% to $94.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 1.21% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
