12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares rose 63.02% to $215.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 billion.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares rose 20.56% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock moved upwards by 14.23% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.5 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $197.2 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 8.16% to $190.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $4.8.
Losers
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares fell 12.28% to $2.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $724.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock fell 9.49% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $470.7 million.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock declined by 8.8% to $9.95.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares decreased by 6.96% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 6.93% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock declined by 6.46% to $16.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
