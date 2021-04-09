12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $22.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 5.79% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock increased by 3.21% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares rose 3.18% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $964.4 million.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 9.18% to $4.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 8.68% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock fell 7.91% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 7.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 6.46% to $36.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock decreased by 5.87% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers