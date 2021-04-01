12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 15.89% to $3.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 14.72% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares increased by 10.31% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares moved upwards by 8.81% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.9 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 7.71% to $14.1. The company's market cap stands at $202.3 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 11.06% to $16.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 7.15% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock declined by 5.57% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $756.0 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares decreased by 5.01% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares fell 4.97% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 4.5% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $99.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers