12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares increased by 23.05% to $3.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 9.82% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $144.9 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 8.91% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $791.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 8.36% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares moved upwards by 8.35% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.1 million.
Losers
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 11.31% to $7.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock declined by 9.66% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 5.65% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares decreased by 5.45% to $25.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.0 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock decreased by 4.9% to $38.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
