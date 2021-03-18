 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares increased by 23.05% to $3.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 9.82% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $144.9 million.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 8.91% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $791.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 8.36% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares moved upwards by 8.35% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 11.31% to $7.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock declined by 9.66% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 5.65% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares decreased by 5.45% to $25.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.0 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock decreased by 4.9% to $38.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BSQR + ATOM)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers