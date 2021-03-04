 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock rose 19.48% to $4.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock rose 18.88% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.4 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares increased by 14.9% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares moved upwards by 11.69% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares rose 7.24% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) stock declined by 23.35% to $76.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock declined by 20.12% to $10.76. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) shares declined by 13.73% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares decreased by 11.81% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock declined by 9.82% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock declined by 9.45% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.

 

 

 

