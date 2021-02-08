12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 34.47% to $5.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.7 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares moved upwards by 18.05% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $330.4 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares increased by 10.49% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock rose 9.42% to $36.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares declined by 18.31% to $4.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 7.15% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 6.15% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.5 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 5.53% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 4.15% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares fell 3.91% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.1 million.
