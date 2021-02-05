12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock increased by 50.83% to $3.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.5 million.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock moved upwards by 28.84% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.0 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares rose 21.78% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.5 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares rose 16.36% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.1 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock rose 14.32% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $320.3 million.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares rose 13.87% to $22.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares declined by 21.32% to $2.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares decreased by 17.54% to $163.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares fell 14.12% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares decreased by 9.97% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares declined by 9.1% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock decreased by 8.41% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers