12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock increased by 31.45% to $1.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 16.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 13.88% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $518.9 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 7.07% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares surged 4.81% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 18.0% to $5.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock decreased by 11.08% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares sank 9.02% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock fell 6.11% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) shares declined by 5.61% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) stock fell 4.53% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers