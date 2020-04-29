11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sify Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares rose 11.32% to $1.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 10.71% to $4.60. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 20, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock increased by 7.66% to $1327. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1600.

• Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares increased by 7.36% to $1324.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1500.

• Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares increased by 6.24% to $14.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• WPP, Inc. (NYSE:WPP) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $38.40.

• Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE:SPOT) shares increased by 4.01% to $145.16. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $167.

• Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares moved upwards by 3.81% to $189.88. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $223.

• Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE:MBT) stock increased by 3.43% to $8.60. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Buy.

• Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOD) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $14.40. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.

Losers

• Criteo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares fell 7.91% to $9.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on Apr 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.