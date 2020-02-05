Market Overview

10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock increased by 12.9% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 3.7% to $25.00. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares increased by 2.7% to $10.05. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock surged 2.0% to $4.62.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares rose 2.0% to $80.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $108.00.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock increased by 1.9% to $20.08. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $28.85. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
  • 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares increased by 1.1% to $159.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 29, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $175.00.

 

Losers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock plummeted 8.1% to $0.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) stock decreased by 1.6% to $1.21.

Thank You

