All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE: DAL): Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital said he’s a buyer of Delta at 12:05 p.m.; the stock moved 0.48% higher after mention.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO): Weiss mentioned he purchased more XPO at 12:06 p.m.; the stock moved 0.38% higher after mention.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL): Weiss said he purchased more Jabil at 12:06 p.m.; the stock moved 1.52% higher after mention.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM): Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global says she sold Affirm at 12:23 p.m.; the stock moved 1.07% lower after mention.

Fortninet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT): Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors said she purchased Fortninet at 12:47 p.m.; the stock moved 0.40% higher after mention.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT): Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital said he bought Target at 12:52 p.m.; the stock moved 0.06% higher after mention.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Mentioned in Final Trades at 12:59 p.m.; the stock moved 0.07% lower after mention.

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX): Mentioned in Final Trades; the stock moved 0.05% lower after mention.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX): Mentioned in Final Trades; the stock moved 0.06% lower after mention.