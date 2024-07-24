Scottie Scheffler, Gold Medalist? Golfer Looks To Turn 2024 PGA Tour Success Into A 2024 Olympic Medal

PGA Tour golfer Scottie Scheffler is soon to compete in his first Olympic games and hopes to get a win to complement his strong 2024 season.

What Happened: Scheffler has been dominant in the 2024 PGA Tour season, winning six tournaments, including the Players Championship and the Masters.

In 16 events, Scheffler made 16 cuts and 14 top-10 finishes. Along with his six wins, Scheffler also has two runner-up finishes.

Scheffler is one of four golfers representing the U.S. at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa will compete as members of Team USA.

The four golfers currently rank first, second, fifth and sixth in the PGA Tour rankings.

Here are the betting odds for the golfers in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, with betting odds from DraftKings Inc DKNG.

Scheffler: +330

Schauffele: +600

Morikawa: +1,000

Clark: +4,000

Scheffler is the betting favorite and Schauffele is tied for second-best betting odds with Rory McIlroy (Ireland), who ranks third in PGA Tour rankings. Clark is further down the list. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) has the fifth-best odds of +1,200 and ranks fourth in the PGA Tour rankings. A total of 60 men’s golfers will compete in the tournament at the Olympics.

Why It's Important: Golf was an Olympic sport in the 1900 and 1904 games before taking a 112-year break. The sport was brought back as an Olympic sport in 2016 and this year's Olympics will be the third straight games with the competition.

The men's tournament will be held from Aug. 1 through Aug. 4 with golfers competing for individual medals. Each day's competition takes place from 3 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET with Comcast Corp CMCSA streaming the four days on Peacock.

American golfers have been dominant at the Olympics, winning 13 total medals and five gold medals in the past four Olympics, including men's and women's events.

Schauffele won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics and will look to defend his title. Morikawa finished fourth at the 2020 Summer Olympics, losing a bronze medal and third-place finish in a playoff.

Like Scheffler, Schauffele has been dominant in the 2024 PGA Tour season. The golfer made 18 cuts in 18 events and had two wins (PGA Championship, The Open Championship).

Scheffler and Schauffele are favorites for a reason and there is a good chance that at least one of them can add to America's Olympic medal count in the sport.

