Cinderella Story? Not Quite, But Scottie Scheffler's Masters Win Adds To Incredible Run Of Success In 2022

Ninety-one golfers took part in the 2022 Masters Tournament and only one could emerge victoriously.

On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, his first major championship. The victory helps continue a huge success story for a previously fairly unknown golfer becoming a superstar.

What To Know: Scottie Scheffler turned pro in 2018 after years of success as an amateur, including making the U.S. Open twice. Scheffler competed on the PGA Tour development track Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 where he had two wins and 10 top 10 finishes in 20 events.

On the PGA Tour, Scheffler had mediocre success until the 2022 season.

In the 2020-2021 season, Scheffler was on the edge of success with eight top 10 finishes in 29 events including a second and third place finish. Prior to the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season, he had 58 tournaments as a professional with 15 top 10 finishes and 30 top 25 finishes.

Scheffler made $4.5 million in the last PGA Tour season.

Scheffler finally broke through in February 2022 with a win at the WM Phoenix Open, his first PGA Tour win. In the 2021-2022 season, Scheffler has four wins, seven top 10 finishes and nine top 25 finishes in 13 events.

Scheffler has now earned $10.1 million on the season, topping his previous three years as a professional combined.

Over the last six starts, Scheffler has four wins and is on one of the hottest streaks golf has seen in years.

Related Link: Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters: How Much A $100 Bet On The Golfer Paid Out And HOw One Bettor Made As Much As Schef With A Single Bet

Why It’s Important: Millions of people tuned into the 2022 Masters with many excited to see Tiger Woods competing once again.

Scheffler came into the Masters ranked as the number one golfer in the world. Even with that fact, Scheffler was the third favorite by the sportsbooks at odds of +1200 at DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Scheffler is now listed as the second favorite for the PGA Championship, The Open Championship and US Open for DraftKings. Scheffler pays out +1200 to +1400 across the three major events. Scheffler is also the co-favorite for the 2023 Masters Tournament at +1100 tied with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler finds himself as a great candidate to win some more endorsement deals after the Masters' win and strong season. Prior to the Masters, Scheffler signed a deal with TaylorMade.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) made headlines for the fact that Woods was wearing a competitor’s shoes. It was Nike in the end that saw a vest with the famed swoosh logo worn by Scheffler go viral and the winning golfer wearing a pair of Nike golf shoes.

While some golf fans may be disappointed that Woods didn’t win the Masters, the storyline that is the rise of Scottie Scheffler is a great lesson in perseverance.

Prior to this season, Scheffler had never won a PGA Tour event. The golfer now has four wins and is the number one golfer in the world.