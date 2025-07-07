July 7, 2025 10:44 AM 2 min read

Space Stock Watch: Rocket Lab Joins Russell 1000, NASA And Netflix Announce Streaming Deal

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB joined the Russell 1000, and NASA announced a major streaming partnership last week. Here’s a look at recent highlights, news catalysts, and upcoming events in the space stock sector. 

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab joined the Russell 1000 index last Monday, reflecting a significant increase in the company’s market capitalization. The inclusion is based on ranking among the top 1,000 companies by market cap in the Russell 3000 Index. 

Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock on Thursday maintained an Overweight rating on Rocket Lab stock and raised the price target from $29 to $40. 

NASA & Netflix 

NASA and streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX announced a partnership last Monday to stream NASA+ live programming. 

NASA and Netflix expressed a shared dedication to ushering in a “Golden Age of Innovation and Expansion,” with aims to ignite curiosity and inspire future generations.

The partnership will introduce exciting new programming, including:

  • Live streams of rocket launches
  • Real-time astronaut spacewalks
  • Stunning live footage of Earth from the International Space Station
  • Comprehensive coverage of space missions

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said.

Planet Labs

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL surged last week after the satellite imaging company announced a series of major recent contract wins with global defense and intelligence agencies.

The agreements include a €240 million contract funded by Germany, which incorporates a multi-year, eight-figure annual renewal for data and AI services.

In the U.S., the Defense Innovation Unit expanded its contract with Planet to provide AI-driven alerts for the Indo-Pacific Command. 

The company also secured a seven-figure expansion with the U.S. Navy for Pacific maritime surveillance and a separate seven-figure deal with NATO for persistent monitoring.

Planet Labs stock is up more than 60% year-to-date. 

