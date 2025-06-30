Elon Musk Wants You To Stream Rocket Launches: Here's How To Get 'Breathtaking Live Views Of Earth'

NASA and streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX announced a new partnership Monday that could give viewers more options to see live rocket launches, including those from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

What Happened: NASA announced Monday that its NASA+ live programming will be made available on Netflix, creating a bigger spotlight for the space sector.

"The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said.

Sirmons said NASA and Netflix are committed to a "Golden Age of Innovation and Expansion" that could inspire new generations.

The new content will consist of streaming live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, "breathtaking live views of Earth" from the International Space Station and space mission coverage.

Musk shared news on the partnership, retweeting both a NASA tweet and a Netflix tweet on the same topic.

SpaceX remains one of the largest space companies and has completed the most rocket launches in 2025, making it the only U.S. company currently capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Why It's Important: The partnership with Netflix could put NASA content in front of millions more people worldwide. A press release stated that Netflix has a global audience of over 700 million people.

NASA hopes the partnership will help bring excitement to space exploration in the future.

While Netflix users will have access to the new NASA programming, users outside the platform will also be able to view the content for free in other places.

"Our NASA+ streams and live events will continue to be available on http://plus.nasa.gov, as well as our YouTube channel and other social platforms," NASA tweeted.

With ambitious plans to send people to Mars in the future, Musk's SpaceX could become a key to space-related content used by NASA and Netflix.

