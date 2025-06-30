Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB completed a record launch turnaround, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN launched its second batch of Kuiper satellites and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares rose after the company reached a key defense tech milestone last week.

Here’s a look at recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector.

Rocket Lab: On Saturday, Rocket Lab completed its 68th Electron launch with the "Symphony In The Stars" mission, the second of two launches that took place at the company's Launch Complex 1 in less than 48 hours.

The company said this was its fastest launch turnaround time and fourth successful launch in June. Rocket Lab also noted that it has a 100% mission success rate in 2025.

Rocket Lab stock is up 640% in the past year.

SpaceX: Rocket Lab's successes contrast with a tough year at Elon Musk's SpaceX.

A series of high-profile Starship explosions, including a major test failure that scattered debris over sensitive areas and triggered regulatory investigations, temporarily grounded the Starship program and raised concerns about the company's risk management and environmental compliance.

Project Kuiper: Amazon launched its second batch of Kuiper satellites last Monday via the United Launch Alliance. The mission placed another 27 satellites into orbit and brought the total number of Kuiper spacecraft launched to date to 54 satellites.

AST SpaceMobile: ASTS shares were volatile last week after the company announced both a direct offering of 9.45 million shares at $53.22 each and the successful demonstration of its space-based cellular broadband network for military applications.

AST SpaceMobile showcased its Non-Terrestrial Network capabilities and delivered high-throughput data, voice and video to unmodified smartphones, which highlighted its potential for secure tactical communications.

The milestone is the first in a series of planned demonstrations for the Defense Innovation Unit, aimed at enabling next-generation capabilities for national security.

