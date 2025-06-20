AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Surges 29% This Week, Ahead Of Russell 1000 Inclusion And Major Deals

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS climbed 5.65% to $46.86 on Friday morning, extending a weekly rally of 29% since Monday. The satellite-to-smartphone communications company is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.

What To Know: Also driving the surge is last week's announcement of a landmark Settlement Term Sheet involving Ligado Networks, Viasat and Inmarsat. The deal paves the way for ASTS to gain long-term access to up to 45 MHz of premium mid-band spectrum in the U.S. and Canada for its direct-to-device satellite broadband network.

Read Also: SoFi Stock Rises This Week Amid Bullish Guidance: What’s Going On?

This week, ASTS revealed a new strategic partnership with Vodafone Idea to bring satellite mobile broadband directly to smartphones in India. The collaboration aligns with India's Digital India initiative, aiming to bridge the connectivity gap in remote regions.

ASTS also continues to make headlines in recent sessions with its low Earth orbit BlueBird satellites, targeting global, space-based 4G/5G mobile service.

Read Also: What’s Going On With AMD Stock?

How To Buy ASTS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in AST SpaceMobile’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock