Space Stocks Weekly Countdown: RocketLab Gets Analyst Love While Virgin Galactic Slides Into June

Here's a look at recent news, price action, IPOs and upcoming launches in the space sector:

RKLB: Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB reported a slew of good news last week, including signing a definitive agreement to acquire Geost, a provider of high-priority national security satellites.

Rocket Lab officials said the acquisition strengthens its ability to achieve the U.S. Department of Defense's goals for resilient, proliferated space architectures, like the proposed Golden Dome architecture and the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer.

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Rocket Lab stock last week after the acquisition was announced:

Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintained Rocket Lab with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $35.

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $29 to $34.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy on Rocket Lab and raised the price target from $28 to $32.

Rocket Lab's “Full Stream Ahead” mission to deploy a BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY Gen-3 satellite is now set to launch on Monday evening after being rescheduled last week.

Monday's launch will send BlackSky’s Gen-3 to join the company’s existing satellite constellation and will mark Rocket Lab’s seventh Electron mission in 2025.

SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE stock soared almost 100% in mid-May after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly results and plans to launch its first research spaceflight in summer 2026 and begin private astronaut flights by fall 2026.

However, the stock has fallen steadily since then, down 12% in the past five days. Virgin Galactic shares were down 3.12% at $3.11 on Monday, the first trading day of June.

IPO: Defense and space tech company Voyager Technologies officials said on Monday that they are targeting a valuation of $1.6 billion in their New York Stock Exchange listing under the symbol VOYG, according to Reuters.

The company is developing Starlab, a potential successor to the International Space Station, through a joint venture with Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR, Airbus and Mitsubishi.

