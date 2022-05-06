8 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) 12:37 P.M. - Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill mentioned she purchased shares of Devon Energy, shares then moved 0.78% higher.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE: AMBP) 12:38 P.M. - Harrington mentioned buying shares of Ardagh, the stock then popped 4.74% and is now beginning to sell off.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) 12:38 P.M. - Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital said he sold shares of Dick’s, after which shares crept 0.47% higher.

Unusual Activity:

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)