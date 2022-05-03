8 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) 12:43 P.M. - Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital said Snowflake was Altimeter’s largest position, the stock then climbed 1.25% higher.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) 12:50 P.M. - Jon Najarian called Expedia’s latest earnings “awful”, shares then proceeded to slide 0.47% lower.

Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: PARA) “Farmer,” Jim Lebenthal said he remains bullish on Paramount despite the stock falling after earnings were reported, shares proceeded to move 1.1% higher.

Unusual options activity:

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG)

Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX)