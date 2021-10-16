Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Citigroup, Dell And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story features the latest results of the annual Barron's Big Money Poll.

Other featured articles discuss which companies may benefit from upcoming FDA rulings, the five stocks that control the stock market and three stock picks to whip inflation.

Also, see the prospects for a PC maker with unlocked value and a biotech with a promising new therapy.

"This Bull Market Can Weather a Setback, Money Managers Say" by Nicholas Jasinski shares the results of the latest Barron's Big Money Poll. See why investors are cautious about the near-term outlook for stocks, but upbeat about the future. And find out whether the pros see value in the likes of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) or TransDigm Group Incorporated (NASDAQ: TDG).

"How a Spinoff Could Unlock the Value in Dell's Stock," Andrew Bary suggests that spinning off its stake in cloud company VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) would give PC maker Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) a stronger balance sheet and simpler structure. Not only that, says the article, but its shares are a bargain.

Bill Alpert's "This Small Biotech Is Partnering With Johnson & Johnson. The Stock Could More Than Double" discusses how MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX) is quietly working on a promising new approach to gene therapy. See why Barron's believes that is an opportunity for investors, in an article that both sizes up the opportunity and ponders the unknowns.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration drug rulings expected in the coming months could affect the stocks of big pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and biotechs like BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN). So says "FDA Is About to Make Some Major Drug Decisions" by Josh Nathan-Kazis.

In Ben Levisohn's "These 5 Stocks Control the Stock Market. Things Are About to Get Interesting," a case is made for the idea that as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and other tech giants go, so goes the S&P 500. Find out why Barron's recommends keeping an eye on the 10-year Treasury yield and on regulators' agendas.

"3 Stocks to Beat Inflation: Chevron, Citigroup, and Newmont" by Carleton English explores how high-dividend-paying stocks can serve as bond proxies for yield-hungry investors. And is there a chance for some stock appreciation at Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) as well?

Also in this week's Barron's:

The next big thing in biotech

A look back at the Black Monday market crash

Why investors should be wary of big tech earnings

How big a concern the threat of stagflation is

How to play India's stock market momentum

Why China has good reason to fear Bitcoin

After decent third-quarter earnings, what is next for big banks

A flexible fund for income-hungry investors

Where the workers who did not come back went

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

