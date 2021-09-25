Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Healthcare Roundtable Picks, Dividend Aristocrats And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers 10 stock picks from the 2021 Barron's healthcare roundtable.

Other featured articles discuss how COVID-19 has affected travel stocks lately and whether the Dividend Aristocrat payouts are safe.

Also, see the prospects for an EV battery recycler, a cheap cannabis play, and a new way to ride the boom in video streaming.

Cover story "Medicine's Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Picks to Play the Latest Innovations" by Lauren R. Rublin offers highlights from the Barron's 2021 healthcare roundtable. See what technologies and treatments they believe are changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit. Does that include AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)?

In "Li-Cycle Is a Smart Play on Electric-Vehicle Batteries," Avi Salzman makes a case that newly public Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has a head start in lithium-ion battery recycling, putting it in a position to profit from the coming growth in electric-vehicle sales. See how Barron's thinks the Canadian company will help to supply the hundreds of millions of batteries needed to power the EV boom.

Andrew Bary's "Here's a Consumer and Marijuana Play That's Cheap" points out that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) has two leading businesses, but its stock does not reflect its true value. Find out how Barron's believe investors still can reap gains from the former beneficiary of the stay-at-home trend during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 variant has weighed on airline, lodging and other stocks as businesses rethink travel plans, according to "The Delta Variant Has Sapped Travel Stocks. What's Next" by Lawrence C. Strauss. Discover why some analysts think Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) may offer respite from the volatility.

In Jack Hough's "This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming," find out why television set makers are suddenly gaining show-business swagger, and Barron's says that stock buyers may want to consider newly public Vizio Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO), which has seen powerful growth in advertising and content licensing.

"The Aristocrats' Dividends Seem Safe. Then There's AT&T" by Lawrence C. Strauss discusses a Barron's analysis that found that the best-yielding Dividend Aristocrats, such as Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and IBM (NYSE: IBM), are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, learn more about the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dividend cut.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How China faces a reckoning with the Evergrande crisis

Whether the bond market still has legs after a record bull run

Why the decline in lumber prices will not last

Why investors should care about the German election

Why investors should pay attention to the way management talks

Why bank mergers will continue ramping up

The resurgence of the travel agent

