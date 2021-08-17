12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $18.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Jumia Technologies's trading volume reached 341.7K shares. This is 8.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 1.81% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $34.62. Aramark's trading volume hit 213.6K shares by close, accounting for 12.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 1.61% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock increased by 1.6% to $21.53. The company's market cap stands at $210.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 1.55% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 7.73% to $16.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.8K shares, which is 1.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 3.52% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $477.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares declined by 2.95% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 1.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock decreased by 1.63% to $10.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.3 million.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares declined by 1.55% to $7.0. AMMO's trading volume hit 62.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
