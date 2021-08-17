 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

 

  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $18.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Jumia Technologies's trading volume reached 341.7K shares. This is 8.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 1.81% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

  • Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $34.62. Aramark's trading volume hit 213.6K shares by close, accounting for 12.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.

  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 1.61% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.

  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock increased by 1.6% to $21.53. The company's market cap stands at $210.9 million.

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 1.55% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

    •  

 

 

Losers

 

 

  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 7.73% to $16.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.8K shares, which is 1.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 3.52% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $477.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares declined by 2.95% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 1.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.

  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock decreased by 1.63% to $10.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.3 million.

  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares declined by 1.55% to $7.0. AMMO's trading volume hit 62.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

    •  

 

 

 

Related Articles (JMIA + ZCMD)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Analyzing Jumia Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Stock Falls As Q2 Revenue Misses Estimate
Recap: Jumia Technologies Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas