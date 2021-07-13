Cramer Weighs In On FireEye, 3D Systems, More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he prefers Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) over FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE).

Cramer is willing to bless OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ: OCX) as a speculation.

Instead of High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI), Cramer would buy GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG).

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) is worth speculating on, said Cramer.

Instead of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), Cramer would pick UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).