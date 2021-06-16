Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) stock rose 2.21% to $93.73 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

(NYSE:HCI) stock rose 2.21% to $93.73 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.9K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.8 million. Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares rose 1.7% to $28.55. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 2.3% to $62.03. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K, which is 13.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares declined by 2.22% to $155.84. As of 12:40 EST, Primerica's stock is trading at a volume of 49.0K, which is 37.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

