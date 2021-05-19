 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $9.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $9.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 181.9K shares, making up 23.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.2 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 1.7% to $64.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 129.4K, which is 17.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares rose 0.88% to $5.72. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 80.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.3 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares rose 0.7% to $23.71. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's stock is 4.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 0.59% to $11.77. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 480.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN) shares rose 0.39% to $25.94. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K, which is 12.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock declined by 5.34% to $100.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 86.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 5.22% to $81.02. The current volume of 57.5K shares is 28.89% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.53% to $9.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 770.3K shares, making up 21.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares fell 3.28% to $24.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.2K shares, making up 2894.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 3.05% to $2.55. The current volume of 3.3K shares is 14.05% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock fell 2.99% to $3.25. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings's stock is 93.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.8 million.

See also: Best Individual Health Insurance

 

Related Articles (EHTH + MBI)

Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session 5/4
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IMSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas