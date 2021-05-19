Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $9.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of

Gainers

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $9.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 181.9K shares, making up 23.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.2 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 1.7% to $64.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 129.4K, which is 17.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares rose 0.88% to $5.72. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 80.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.3 million.

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares rose 0.7% to $23.71. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's stock is 4.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 0.59% to $11.77. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 480.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN) shares rose 0.39% to $25.94. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K, which is 12.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock declined by 5.34% to $100.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 86.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 5.22% to $81.02. The current volume of 57.5K shares is 28.89% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.53% to $9.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 770.3K shares, making up 21.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares fell 3.28% to $24.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.2K shares, making up 2894.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 3.05% to $2.55. The current volume of 3.3K shares is 14.05% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock fell 2.99% to $3.25. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings's stock is 93.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.8 million.

