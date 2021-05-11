 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares rose 4.33% to $6.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 4.33% to $6.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 132.5K shares is 62.73% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock rose 1.94% to $10.47. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 106.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 1.54% to $67.17. The current volume of 68.3K shares is 26.54% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 0.87% to $10.33. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 49.8K, which is 6.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 0.8% to $76.0. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 171.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock moved upwards by 0.68% to $75.36. HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 45.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $639.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 6.8% to $1.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.3K, which is 21.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 5.56% to $4.45. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 29.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 5.09% to $3.01. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock decreased by 4.99% to $8.65. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 66.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock declined by 3.76% to $10.5. Trading volume for National Security Group's stock is 3.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 270.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 3.65% to $5.82. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

