Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 0.8% to $76.0. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 171.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock moved upwards by 0.68% to $75.36. HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 45.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $639.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NSEC) stock declined by 3.76% to $10.5. Trading volume for National Security Group's stock is 3.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 270.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 3.65% to $5.82. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

