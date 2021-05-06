 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares increased by 4.26% to $67.3 during Thursday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 4.26% to $67.3 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 268.9K, which is 106.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock rose 3.6% to $11.48. The current volume of 9.4K shares is 1295.89% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares rose 2.82% to $85.12. Safety Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares moved upwards by 2.55% to $130.71. As of 12:40 EST, Allstate's stock is trading at a volume of 965.8K, which is 47.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares rose 2.33% to $67.52. The current volume of 92.0K shares is 32.01% of Mercury General's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $3.13. The current volume of 1.8K shares is 3.01% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 8.28% to $3.99 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.8K shares, making up 81.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 6.47% to $8.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 499.4K, which is 25.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 6.46% to $75.85. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 5.53% to $2.05. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 149.7K, which is 26.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares decreased by 4.55% to $5.88. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 69.1K, which is 52.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 3.81% to $29.05. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.4K shares, making up 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

