Trump's Bond Buying Spree Surges Past $82 Million Since August

President Donald Trump has amassed an aggressive slate of bond purchases in recent months, with federal filings showing investments that intersect with sectors boosted by his own administration's policies.

Trump's Bond Buys Hit $82 Million

New disclosures from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics show Trump bought at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October, part of more than 175 transactions during that span, reported Reuters.

Because the forms list only broad value ranges, the maximum possible total exceeds $337 million.

Investments Span Major Banks, Big Tech, Intel

The filings show a wide array of purchases, including bonds from Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) , Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) , JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) , CVS Health Inc. (NYSE:CVS) , Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) .

Trump also acquired Intel bonds shortly after the U.S. government, under his direction, took a stake in the chipmaker.

A White House official said Trump does not manage his own portfolio, which is overseen by a third-party institution, adding that he continues to file required disclosures. Trump has said his companies are held in a trust run by his children.

The documents further show he reported more than $600 million in 2024 income from cryptocurrencies, golf properties, licensing and other ventures, and at least $1.6 billion in assets.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails TSMC Wafer Backing Amid ‘Very Strong’ Demand For Blackwell Chips After Trump Bars Sales To ‘Other People’

Trump Secured Massive Global Investment Deals To Boost US Supply Chains

Trump announced a sweeping series of trade and investment deals spanning Europe and Asia, securing what he said would be hundreds of billions of dollars in new U.S. investment.

Earlier this month, Trump unveiled a framework with Switzerland and Liechtenstein aimed at erasing the $38.5 billion trade deficit by 2028 after imposing 39% tariffs. Swiss firms, including Roche, Novartis, ABB and Stadler, committed major investments across all 50 states.

He later announced a U.S.–Uzbekistan economic deal, saying Uzbekistan would invest $35 billion over three years and more than $100 billion over a decade, targeting critical minerals, aviation, infrastructure, energy and IT.

During his Asia tour, Trump said Japan agreed to expand U.S. investments, including $10 billion from Toyota, and a broader $550 billion commitment under a pending trade deal.

He also signed a U.S.–Japan pact on critical minerals and rare earths to bolster supply chains and counter China before heading to South Korea for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock





