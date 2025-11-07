Trump Courts 'Extremely Wealthy' Central Asia With $100 Billion Uzbekistan Investment Pact

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. and Uzbekistan have reached a trade and economic deal.

Investment In Key Sectors Over 10 Years

Uzbekistan intends to invest nearly $35 billion in the U.S. over the next three years, with total investments projected to surpass $100 billion within the next decade, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The investment will target key U.S. sectors, including critical minerals, aviation, automotive components, infrastructure, agriculture, energy and chemicals, and information technology.

Trump expressed his gratitude to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the “incredible” partnership and anticipated a “long and productive relationship” between the two countries.

Strengthening Strategic Ties With Central Asia

The meeting with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in the White House on Thursday underscored the U.S.’s desire to strengthen its ties with the resource-rich Central Asian region, which Trump described as “an extremely wealthy region.”

The meeting was hailed as the “beginning of a new era of interaction between the United States and Central Asia” by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan also joined the ‘Abraham Accords,’ stated Trump on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Mirziyoyev praised Trump as the "president of the world" for his peace efforts and suggested establishing a permanent secretariat in Central Asia.

The Trump administration announced new deals for the sale of up to 37 Boeing jets to airlines in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana plans to buy up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Tajikistan’s Somon Air intends to purchase 14 Boeing aircraft, and Uzbekistan Airways confirmed an additional eight 787 orders, bringing its total to 22, Reuters reported, citing the Commerce Department.

Diversifying Supply Chains

The investment deal comes amid the Trump administration’s efforts to expand and secure U.S. supply chains through new global agreements and diversify away from Beijing and Moscow.

The U.S. and Japan have agreed to explore the possibility of rare earth mining near Minamitori Island in the Pacific. Additionally, the Trump administration and private investors have injected $1.4 billion into two U.S. startups to counter China’s dominance in the rare-earth magnet sector.

Meanwhile, the White House revealed that China had agreed to “effectively eliminate” restrictions on rare earth mineral exports as part of a broader trade agreement between the two nations.

